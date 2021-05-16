Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

Politics

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a casket (Getty Images).

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Carter, a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. 

Representatives of Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account.

“Mike lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer late last night, surrounded by his family,” the Twitter post said. “We’ll miss him very much. We appreciate your prayers during this difficult time.”

Carter, a Republican from Ooltewah in eastern Tennessee, announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and doctors discovered the cancer during a trip to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Carter had served in the Tennessee House since 2013. He also was a Hamilton County general sessions judge from 1997 to 2005. 

Tributes for Carter poured in on social media.

“I will miss Mike Carter who was a leader, friend and brother in Christ,” Gov. Bill Lee said on Twitter. 

House Speaker Cameron Sexton called Carter “an effective and dedicated public servant. His love of service to his community and to Tennessee was surpassed only by his love for God.” 

Funeral arrangements were incomplete.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories