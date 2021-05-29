Texans Legislature votes to loosen restrictions on Sunday sales of beer, wine

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Legislature approved a bill Friday that will loosen alcohol restrictions on Sunday mornings. Starting Sept. 1, Texans will be able to purchase beer and wine at stores at 10 a.m. Under current law, stores can’t sell booze until noon.

The Texas House approved House Bill 1518 on Friday by a vote of 115-24 with two lawmakers voting present. That approved the House bill with a Senate amendment that allows hotels to sell alcohol to hotel guests at any time of day.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Harold Dutton Jr., D-Houston.

Lawmakers also passed alcohol-to-go law

Earlier this month, Texas lawmakers passed House Bill 1024, which allowed restaurants to continue selling alcohol to-go.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order in March 2020 allowing restaurants to sell alcohol to-go in an effort to help restaurants struggling without customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. HB 1024 codified that executive order, making it permanent.

Bills to allow liquor sales on Sunday unlikely to pass

Two bills — House Bill 2232 and Senate Bill 1013 — which would have allowed liquor sales on Sunday were left pending in committee. That means they are very unlikely to become law.

The “Boot the Ban” lobbying effort to get lawmakers to repeal the Sunday ban on liquor sales targeted the May 22 NASCAR race in Austin and sponsored the No. 26 car, but their efforts appear to have failed.