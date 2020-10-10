‘That bell, tho!’ Twitter shows love for bell used during the #TXSenateDebate

Politics

by: Kate Winkle and Jaclyn Ramkissoon

Posted: / Updated:

(Bob Daemmrich/Nexstar)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the debate between U.S. Senate candidates MJ Hegar and John Cornyn Friday night, people joined the conversation using the hashtag #TXSenateDebate.

It was hard for many not to compare this debate to either the first presidential debate or the vice presidential debate.

A lot of people were a fan of the debate bell, too. It was used to notify the candidates when their time was up for answering a question.

And, most importantly, some people came away with an important reminder: vote!

You can watch a full recap of the debate here. Election Day is Nov. 3, but registered Texans can begin voting early Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories