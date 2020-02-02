Trump adviser: Living online vs. offline biggest US divide

Senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks during a question-and-answer session at a banquet concluding a Kansas Republican Party convention, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Olathe, Kan. Conway says she believes the biggest divide in the U.S. isn’t politics, race or gender but between people who live mostly online and people who live mostly offline. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – One of President Donald Trump’s senior advisers told Kansas Republicans on Saturday night that she doesn’t believe the biggest division in the United States is politics, race or gender.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she believes the largest divide is between people who live mostly online and people who live mostly offline.

Conway was in the Kansas City-area suburb of Olathe for a dinner and tribute for four-term Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, who is not seeking re-election.

The tribute was the last event of a two-day statewide GOP convention. Conway talked about “these miserable people” who live online.

