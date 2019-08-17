Trump feels ‘very good’ about donating 2nd-quarter salary to Surgeon General’s Office

File- This June 11, 2016 file photo shows Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gesturing during a campaign speech in Tampa, Fla. Trump plans Monday to further address the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history in a campaign speech originally intended to attack the presumptive Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton. The switch comes a day after Trump […]

(CNN) — President Donald Trump donated his second-quarter salary to the Office of the Surgeon General, continuing his practice of donating his salary every quarter to a different part of the federal government.

“I donate 100% of my President’s salary, $400,000, back to our Country, and feel very good about it!” Trump tweeted.

He included a retweet of White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere announcing the donation of the President’s salary to the Surgeon General’s office.

Since taking office, Trump has donated his salary to a variety of government agencies and efforts.

He tweeted in March that he had donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Department of Homeland Security, posting a photo of a signed check for $100,000 made out to the department.

Federal regulations prohibit agencies from accepting donated funds without congressional authorization. Unauthorized funds would instead be deposited into the Treasury Department’s general fund.

According to the administration, parts of Trump’s salary have gone toward government efforts including combating opioid addiction, a camp promoting science, technology, engineering and math careers, and restoration projects at Antietam National Battlefield in Maryland.

He has previously donated to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Transportation, the National Park Service, the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services.

CNN’s Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.