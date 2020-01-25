Trump impeachment trial: The Presidents’ legal team to argue against impeachment

by: NBC, CNN

WASHINGTON (NBC/CNN) – President Trump’s legal team takes over on Saturday to argue against his impeachment. They will also have 24 hours over the course of three days to present their case.

The seven Democrats serving as prosecutors completed arguing their case for impeachment of the president on Friday.

The impeachment managers focused their arguments on how they say President Trump abused his power. They also urged members of the Senate to allow new witnesses, like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, to testify in the trial.

