U.S. second gentleman plans to visit vaccine clinic in Topeka as COVID-19 rises

FILE: Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a roundtable discussion with local restaurant owners at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park, in Annapolis, Md., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. second gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel to Topeka next week to visit a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and learn about outreach efforts to get the community vaccinated.

Emhoff will join Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona for this event.

Kansas has seen new COVID-19 cases increase over the past six weeks, and state data shows that confirmed delta variant cases have doubled or nearly doubled every two weeks.

At least nine local districts with more than 92,000 students as of Tuesday had imposed a mask requirement for at least students under 12, who can’t get vaccinated.