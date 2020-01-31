Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Most Wanted
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Kansas prison dental instructor convicted on 1 of 6 charges for molesting female inmates
Top Stories
U.S. temporarily bars foreigners coming from China over virus fear
Tech Talker: Gameday gourmet help
Man dead after crash in Liberal
Police: New Mexico man agreed to pay prostitute with burger
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Competitive Drive
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Schartz takes over as Kapaun Mt. Carmel Head Football Coach
Top Stories
Tech Talker: Gameday gourmet help
A year after Porzingis deal, things remain bleak for Knicks
Wichita State, ECU Set for Pink Game Saturday
K-State Hits the Road to Face 12/11 West Virginia Saturday
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Lone Star NYE 2020
Search
Search
Search
US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday
Politics
Posted:
Jan 31, 2020 / 03:19 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 31, 2020 / 04:08 PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday.
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Weather
Family mourns loss after officer-involved crash
Wichita man wins Super Bowl tickets for life
Lawsuit: Kansas Highway Patrol targets out-of-state drivers
Man dies in northwest Wichita home that had high levels of carbon monoxide
KU students want to get out of classes after the Super Bowl