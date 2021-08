WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will begin providing a no-cost third dose of Pfizer vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement.

People who can receive a third dose should bring their first and second dose documentation to the vaccine site.