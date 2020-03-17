USAID head, rare Trump aide with bipartisan support, resigns

1  of  68
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

USAID head, rare Trump aide with bipartisan support, resigns

Politics

by: MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Mark Green speaks to members of the press during a briefing at the Munich Security conference in Munich Germany. The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of running America’s main foreign humanitarian aid programs. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of running America’s main foreign humanitarian aid programs.

Former Republican congressman Mark Green announced his resignation to return to the private sector on Monday, saying he was proud of the work the agency had done.

Green, one of President Donald Trump’s few nominees for senior positions to win overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate, said his last day on the job would be April 10.

Green oversaw an agency that, like the State Department under which it technically operates, faced perennial budget-slashing proposals from the Trump administration.

Although Green ran the agency with a philosophy of eliminating the need for foreign aid, he also championed disaster and emergency medical relief efforts in developing countries, particularly combating the Ebola virus in Africa. He was a Republican congressman representing Wisconsin from 1999 to 2007.

“The purpose of foreign assistance is to end the need for its existence,” Green wrote in a farewell letter to staffers. “The work of USAID every day provides a powerful return on investment to the American taxpayers for our national security, our economic growth — this generosity is simply in our DNA.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Green for his service and dedication. “He is leaving his Agency in a strong and vital position to address the new challenges this century will bring to us,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Reflecting the bipartisan support that Green held on Capitol Hill, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, also lamented his resignation. “Administrator Green never shied away from speaking truth to power, and he leaves a legacy of working honestly and transparently across the Executive and Legislative Branches to do what is in our collective interest,” Menendez said. “He will be sorely missed.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

