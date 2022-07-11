KANSAS (KSNW) – The deadline is fast approaching. If you want to vote in the August Primary and have a say on the Value them Both Amendment, you must register by Tuesday in Kansas.

Almost 7,000 more people have registered to vote in Sedgwick County compared to 2021. The number continues to grow as the deadline gets closer.

“You know they’re coming in today, and we’re still getting them online, so there is a big interest out there,” said Ellis County Clerk/Election Officer Bobbi Dreiling.

Ellis County isn’t the only place seeing an uptick in registered voters. It is happening all over the U.S.

“We’ve seen a lot of registration shifting. It has been a national story because with the President’s approval number’s where they are, and then you have a Supreme Court ruling where it is, you have a lot of people that are unaffiliated that are choosing to affiliate in parties,” said Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

The upcoming election will include both the primary election, and the special election, regarding if Kansas should have the right to regulate abortions.

You must be affiliated with a party to vote in the primary, but if you do not wish to affiliate, you can still vote in the special election.

“A lot of folks that are unaffiliated that often just vote in the November election don’t realize that there is still often, even outside of the Constitutional amendment that we have in Kansas coming up in August 2nd, other reasons to vote cause a lot of county commission races in various areas are also nonpartisan,” said Schwab.

“If a voter comes in and they are unaffiliated, we will ask them the question, do you care to affiliate with either democrat and republican party. And if they tell us no, they do not they want the question only we would then leave them unaffiliated, and we have a ballot that has just the question,” said Dreiling.

The League of Women Voters of Wichita Metro is marking sure people are informed about registration and the election.

“If you look at the statistics about who votes, women vote more often than men. So of all the issues that are going to affect an electorate, this one hits us closer to home than anyone else,” said Co-President of the League of Women Voters of Wichita Metro, Martha Pint.

Pint said this is not a time to sit back but a time to make your voice heard.

If you are registered to vote, officials said it does not hurt to double-check your registration is complete. You can find out more information on voting here.

Upcoming 2022 election dates: