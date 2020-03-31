White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

1  of  78
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

by: RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and LAURAN NEERGAARD, Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Like forecasters tracking a megastorm, White House officials are relying on statistical models to help predict the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and try to protect as many people as possible.

The public could get its first close look at the Trump administration’s own projections Tuesday at the daily briefing.

High numbers of potential deaths estimated under different models have focused President Donald Trump’s attention. He’s dropped talk of reopening the country by Easter and instead called on Americans to stay home for another month and avoid social contact.

Such models are a standard tool of epidemiology, the branch of medicine that deals with how diseases spread and how to control them. But they’re really just fancy estimates, and results vary by what factors the modelers put in. Some models updated on a daily basis may seem disconcerting to average folks searching for certainty.

White House coronavirus task force adviser Dr. Deborah Birx and the National Institutes of Health’s Dr. Anthony Fauci have been talking about the models at press briefings. Fauci on Sunday cited one estimate of 100,000 deaths. Birx has described how officials are working to refine their own model.

On Monday, Trump signaled that the White House will explain its forecast soon. “We will meet again tomorrow for some statistics,” he told reporters at the daily briefing. As soon as it’s released, the White House model is certain to get a thorough vetting by independent experts.

The models can feed in numbers from around the country on deaths and other data points. They use statistical analysis to predict the outbreak’s path, ferocity and ultimate impact as measured in people sickened, hospitals overwhelmed and lives lost. Fauci and Birx have talked about using testing data — once enough is available.

Part of the idea is to try to drill down close to the community level, providing a tailored view that can help state and local officials. For example, the age of a local population can make a difference.

A senior administration official said other streams of data being analyzed include local hospital capacity, the ability of health departments to trace the contacts of people who test positive, the types of businesses in a community and whether they could ensure worker safety if they reopen and economic modeling under varying scenarios. The official provided details on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing planning.

Birx said the White House task force has looked at about a dozen models designed by other experts.

“And then we went back to the drawing board over the last week or two and worked from the ground up, utilizing actual reporting of cases,” she explained.

Birx singled out projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle, suggesting that model is close to how government experts see the situation.

As of Tuesday morning, the IHME forecast predicted about 84,000 U.S. deaths through early August, with the highest number of daily deaths occurring April 15. That would be three days after Easter.

The model generated attention because it offered the first state-by-state outlook for the next several months, based on how the outbreak is reacting to the various containment efforts put in place at different times around the country. It shows how the outbreak will unfold at a different pace in various states. For example, the model predicts it will peak about a month earlier in New York than in Texas.

The IHME model is what’s called a “planning model” that can help local authorities and hospitals plan for such things as how many ICU beds they’ll need from week to week.

“Nobody has a crystal ball,” said Dr. Christopher Murray of the University of Washington, who developed the model. It is updated daily as new data arrives. While it is aimed at professionals, Murray hopes the model also helps the general public understand that the social distancing that’s in place “is a long process.”

Just like a massive evacuation can save lives in a Category 4 hurricane, social distancing and shuttered workplaces can slow the rate at which the virus spreads, in hopes that severe illness and deaths may not hit a particular locality all at once. Overwhelmed hospitals unable to care for patients could make things worse.

Fauci says models are useful, but they represent well-informed guesswork. They involve a wide span of possible results, from a best-case scenario to calamitous impacts. Usually the mid-range estimate gets cited. But sometimes, it’s worst-case projection.

“What I like to do — as a scientist, a physician, a public health official — is to not ignore models,” said Fauci. But to “look at the data as it’s evolving and do everything you possibly can to mitigate that instead of getting overly anxious about the extremes of the model.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

The virus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened about 800,000 people and killed tens of thousands, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

