WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A few Wichita officials received death threats over who will be the next leader of the Wichita Police Department.

The officials who received the death threats are Mayor Brandon Whipple and District 1 Council Member Brandon Johnson.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple

District 1 Council Member Brandon Johnson

KSN News 3 was able to confirm the threats with Johnson. Whipple says they were made aware of them on Monday, May 23.

Both confirm the death threats warn them to not appoint an outsider to lead the police department.

The Wichita Police Department is considering the threats credible.

This is not the first time Whipple has received a death threat. Back in 2020, a man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kidnap and kill Whipple over the city mask ordinance. The man was later charged with three counts of criminal threats.

Whipple was elected as the Mayor of Wichita in the Nov. 5, 2019, election and was sworn into office on Jan. 13, 2020. Johnson was elected to serve as Wichita’s District 1 Council Member in 2017.