1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump’s impeachment trial: Defense team case against impeachment Watch Good Day Kansas
1  of  60
Closings and Delays
Bucklin - USD 459 Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Comanche County - USD 300 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton - USD 482 Dighton Joy Center Dodge City - USD 443 Dodge City Community College Dodge City SPIAA Tournament Dodge City WP CardioPulminary Rehab Fairfield - USD 310 Finney County Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Ft Larned - USD 495 Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Garden City Community College Great Bend American Legion Haviland - USD 474 Healy Public Schools - USD 468 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Holcomb - USD 363 Hugoton Public Schools - USD 210 Kearny CountySenior Center Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Kiowa County Senior Center/Meals on Wheels Kismet-Plains - USD 483 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Liberal City Transit Macksville - USD 351 Meade - USD 226 Meade Senior Center / Meals on Weels Minneola - USD 219 Montezuma - USD 371 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Oakley - USD 274 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Rolla - USD 217 Saltcity Cowboy Church Satanta - USD 507 Scott County - USD 466 Skyline Schools - USD 438 South Barber - USD 255 South Gray - USD 476 Spearville - USD 381 St John-Hudson - USD 350 Stafford - USD 349 Stanton County - USD 452 Sublette - USD 374 Ulysses - USD 214 Western Plains - USD 106 Wichita County Senior Center

Woman behind ‘fired up’ Obama campaign chant backs Steyer

Politics

by: MEG KINNARD, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer speaks at a campaign event in Florence, S.C., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina woman credited with popularizing a memorable slogan and chant that epitomized the 2008 presidential campaign of then-Sen. Barack Obama has endorsed Tom Steyer’s bid for the White House.

The billionaire climate activist’s campaign told The Associated Press on Monday that Edith S. Childs is endorsing Steyer’s effort. Childs, a member of the Greenwood County Council, said in a new television ad released this week that she sees Steyer as the best possible candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

”We need something different to beat Trump,” Childs says. “Steyer can bring it. Watch out — my guy Tom is fired up, and Trump got to go.”

Childs popularized the phrase “fired up, ready to go” during a 2007 campaign event for Obama in Greenwood, a tale recounted in the Steyer ad. In the years since, “fired up, ready to go” became part of the campaign’s ethos, manifested in T-shirts, signs and bumper stickers.

The AP reported at the time that Childs came to know the “fired up” verbiage from an NAACP official, to whom it was passed down by civil rights activist and Charleston native Jondelle Harris Johnson.

Childs attended several events with the Obama family at the White House during his tenure, led delegates in the chant during the 2012 Democratic National Convention and sat with first lady Michelle Obama at her husband’s final State of the Union address in 2016.

In the years since, the chant has become ingrained in South Carolina’s Democratic political scene. Several politicians, including state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, regularly use it to amp up crowds at rallies across the state.

Steyer’s campaign has placed increasing emphasis on South Carolina, with just over a month to go until the state’s first-in-the-South primary. Steyer has focused recent campaign efforts around spending time with the state’s black voters, who comprise the majority of South Carolina’s Democratic voting electorate. Rolling out his criminal justice reform plan after several days of campaigning in South Carolina, Steyer told the AP last week that racial inequality in a variety of areas, including health care and economic development, is to blame for what he sees as a prejudiced criminal justice system.

According to Steyer’s campaign, the 30-second ad featuring Childs will air in the four earliest primary and caucus states.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories