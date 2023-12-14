WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Behind-the-scenes work continues as the state gears up for its first Presidential Preference Primary in decades (since 1992).

In March, voters will not decide who is on the ballot but rather who they want to see on it. The Secretary of State sees it as a trial run for the November general election.

“I would rather it be a mistake in the presidential preference primary than in November. That’s the last thing we would want, a clerical or administrative or technical glitch to happen. So, there is an advantage there but it is it’s going to be a lot of work,” said Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

He says this election is different from other primaries because even if a candidate wins this election, their name may not be on the November ballot. Schwab also expects a learning curve for voters who aren’t used to spring elections.

“We don’t want to put an increased workload on voters. We’ve been really protective of voters because voter confusion just creates more incentive to stay home, and we want folks to feel like they are participating in their community and in choosing their leaders,” said Schwab.

He says he’s not sure what the turnout will be like, but election offices are planning on a majority of voters going to the polls.

The Presidential Preference Primary is March 19. Both Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have already filed for it.