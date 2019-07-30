Poll workers needed in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The August 6 primary election is around the corner, and early voting is already underway.

Sedgwick County’s election office is still looking for election workers to sufficiently staff all the polling sites on election day.

Tabitha Lehman, election commissioner, said 250-300 workers are needed, and there are a few spots open still.

The election office hopes to fill those plus a few more.

“Those cancellations really start coming in that last week before the election so we want to make sure we’re getting those filled,” said Lehman.

Election worker requirements:

Must be a registered voter in Sedgwick County or a 16 or 17 year-old who is otherwise eligible to register to vote, except for not yet being of legal age.

Must be available to work on Election Day from 4:45 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed.

Must be available to attend mandatory training, training times are available during regular business hours as well as nights and weekends.

Election worker pay:

Election cross-trained clerks, runners, and provisional ballot judges are paid $7.50 / hour for working Early Voting Centers, Election Day and for training.

Election supervising judges are paid $10.00 / hour for working as a supervising judge during Early Voting Centers, Election Day and for training.

Both Election supervising judges and runners are paid mileage in addition to the hourly rate listed above.

If you’re interested in applying, visit the election office’s website for application details.