Porch pirates caught on camera stealing from one Wichita woman

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW)- Not once, but twice. Thieves stole from a Wichita family two times in one night. The homeowners urge other Kansans to be prepared.

“It makes you realize how vulnerable you can be,” said Sameen Akhtar.

Delivery day can be convenient, but inconvenience came for one Wichita woman after her delivery never made it through the door.

“He was like hey Sameen, it’s not out there. I was like what do you mean it’s not out there,” said Sameen Akhtar.

Saturday night, a suspected porch pirate walks away from Sameen Akhtar’s front door with two Amazon deliveries. A few minutes later, he’s back with a buddy to grab the big box.

The security footage caught Akhtar off guard.

“We were both just in awe and started shaking because you know it’s very scary when you see men in masks outside of your front door, picking stuff off your porch,” she said. “It really freaked us out.”

Wichita Police said thefts are down by thirteen percent this year, but said to not let your guard down.

“Overall we are down 13 percent from 8365 to 7269, but this month compared to last month, we’re only down two percent, so we’ve seen that uptick in larcenies just over the last couple months,” said Lieutenant Scott Brunow. “But there are people out here all times of the day that are just looking for the opportunity when it presents itself to seal something.”

Derby Police Department Brandon Russell said it’s about the time of the year when crimes like this start to increase.

“The holidays, things like that, when we’re having more things delivered, that tends to be where we see a few more of those,” said Deputy Chief Brandon Russell.

Both departments and Akhtar said to get to know your neighbors and keep track of delivery day, so every package makes it through the doorway.

“Take those extra steps to make sure that no one takes those things from you,” said Akhtar.

The Wichita and Derby Police Department also encourage people to buy security cameras, so you can see your packages delivered, and if they are stolen, it will help give police a lead.