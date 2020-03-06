Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5

Power outage reported in NE Wichita

News
Posted: / Updated:

Map showing power outage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Customers are out of power in northeast Wichita, mostly in the north of K-96 area Friday. A few stoplights in that area are reportedly having power issues .  mess. 

Evergy expects restoration by 5 p.m. 

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories