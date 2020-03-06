Power outage reported in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Customers are out of power in northeast Wichita, mostly in the north of K-96 area Friday. A few stoplights in that area are reportedly having power issues . mess.
Evergy expects restoration by 5 p.m.
