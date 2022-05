PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — A Pratt man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age.

According to a news release, 62-year-old Larry Bereis was arrested on May 3 following an investigation by police after allegations that a child had been sexually assaulted.

Police say the incident is unrelated to a previous child sex crimes arrest announced on April 27.

Bereis is currently being held on a $500,000 bond. An investigation is still ongoing.