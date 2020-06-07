“Praying for better days”: Local church groups gather at Century ll to help restore faith to the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Hoping for better days, that was the reason for yesterdays’ gathering. Several church groups met in front of Century ll to share the same message: equality and love for everyone. There were around 7 speakers and almost 200 attendees. The message was powerful, and it lasted for a full hour. People from all over Wichita gathered before the heat set in yesterday at eight in the morning. To read the Bible and share some hope with one another. Mayor Brandon Whipple joined the ceremony along with other city leaders.

“Really I am someone who believes in the power of prayer and I was excited that our faith and community was coming together to pray for peace, pray for understanding, pray for justice and I wanted to be there to show not only that I support it. But I believe in it’s power. Something about prayer is just soothing we have not been able to come together throughout these months of crisis with COVID and with the onrush that we are seeing nationwide and to see people come out wearing mask, social distancing and having that communion of people I think it’s beautiful and I think it’s needed” said Mayor of Wichita, Brandon Whipple.

“So we came down here not to make speeches but to pray so that’s how it came about.

we are going to consider after this event if we should do another one and stay in good communication with the mayor,” said Leader of the organization Discipol Nations, Sam Mcvay.

The group hopes to have more of these meetings during this time to help restore hope to our community.

