Pregnant woman shot overnight in South Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A pregnant woman is in the hospital in serious condition, after police say she was shot inside her home late Tuesday near Harry and Battin.

According to law enforcement, two to three male suspects broke into the home, attacked a man and then shot the 22-year-old woman in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and is expected to recover.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Police continue to investigate. We hope for more details at this morning’s police media briefing.

