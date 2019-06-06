Preserving history: 164 historical windows in Kingman to be replaced

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kingman County courthouse is getting a face lift.

The Kansas Historical Society recently awarded the county a $90,000 Heritage Trust Fund grant to replace 164 of the courthouses’s 174 windows.

“We couldn’t have started this project without this. Things are tight out here in these small counties. Our county commissioners are working hard to make their money stretch and this was a worthwhile project,” said Kingman County Courthouse Facilities Director Marc Schnittker.

The courthouse was built in 1907 and opened in 1908. The windows were once the building’s only form of heating and cooling.

“So windows were a big deal back then. They didn’t have fans,” Schnittker said. “That was their source of air conditioning at the turn of the century.”

The original windows were replaced in the 1970’s, according to Schnittker. However, they have aged and are no longer as efficient as they once were.

“When we have storms, wind storms, we will have dirt,” said Kingman County Clerk Carol Noblit. “So we were having issues with, you know, keeping the stuff out.”

The county said while it is costly to replace a majority of the windows, it will save the county money in the long run.

“The utility bill gets quite high if we don’t have good windows. For the taxpayers, that is something important for them because we are saving tax-payer dollars in the utility bills,” Noblit said.

Both Noblit and Schnittker are hopeful about the project.

“I think once people see the final project of phase 1, I think they will understand what a value it is for Kingman County. This is a gift for our future generations,” Schnittker.

Phase one of the project which includes replacing more than 90 windows is expected to be complete by the end of 2019.