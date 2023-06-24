WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — June is Pride month, and people celebrated Friday night in downtown Wichita.

Pride In The Park filled Naftzger Park. Organizers described the event as a big dance party.

“I think it’s, visibility is very important,” Marcillene Dover, one of the attendees, said. “I have already seen people that I know that may not have known that would be at something like this. It’s just really good to show that our community values people that are being represented at this activity.”

Pride events continue Saturday at the Sedgwick County Zoo, and Sunday the City’s annual Pride Parade kicks off from the old Sedgwick County Courthouse at 11 a.m.