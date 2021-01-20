WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — In 2010, a master plan for wichita’s downtown was given the green light. Project Downtown celebrates ten years of an ambitious fifteen year plan to revamp the Air Capitol’s inner core.

Many locals, like Marcus Baysinger, feel the project has changed the vibe in downtown for the better. “You’re seeing job availability come along and so I think, and I think that mixed with kind of a new vibrant culture downtown with younger people, it’s, it’s starting to get better, which is really cool,” said Baysinger.

This unique culture in Wichita’s center is what Jeff Fluhr, President of the project and his team are aiming to accomplish. “It’s your city, and so we want that city to be inviting,” said Fluhr.

In the last ten years, part of downtown’s landscape has been revitalized. Old buildings like Union Station, have been remodeled and repurposed. Other spaces have been built from the ground up like River Vista Apartments and the Advanced Learning Library.

Based on the initial master plan however, Project Downtown still has a way to go. “Our work is far from done. Part of it, we just can’t go fast enough,” said Fluhr.