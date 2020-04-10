Prom with dad: Kansas teen delivers on 14-year-old promise

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson teenager has delivered on a promise she made to her dad when she was 4 years old.

“I actually told my dad I was going to take him to prom and he was so excited to hear it that he was like, ‘I just have to get this in writing,'” said Gabbie Posch.

Prom date agreement signed by Gabbie and her father in 2006.

“So we went downstairs and made the certificate and had our neighbor endorse it,” said Danny Posch.

Danny Posch put the agreement in a safe place and occasionally reminded his daughter of their deal.

“Talked about it off and on throughout the years,” Danny explained. “It’s been in full sight the whole time, so we have always known where it’s been.”

However, Gabbie, 18, didn’t think much of the contract until March of 2020 when Hutchinson High School postponed her senior prom because of COVID-19.

“I definitely have mixed emotions. On one hand, I totally understand why it had to be done and I think it was the right decision overall. On the other hand, yes, it is sad because you are missing out on memories,” Gabbie said.

Gabbie’s parents did not want her to miss her senior prom, so they put on their own event.

“My mom’s like, ‘why don’t you guys go put on your prom dresses,’ so I took my little sister upstairs. She put on one of my homecoming dresses and I put on my prom dress and we did a little promenade outside and then afterward we took some pictures and we even had a little dance,” Gabbie said.

Danny Posch was quick to remind Gabbie of their 14-year-old agreement. Gabbie, just as she promised at the age of 4, took her dad as her date to prom.

“I think it was probably the best possible outcome. Not only did I get to share it with my dad, I got to share it with the rest of my family,” she said.

KSN made sure to ask Gabbie. Would she have taken her dad to the real prom?

“Probably not!” she laughed.

Her dad’s feelings were not hurt.

“I absolutely never thought I would be able to enforce that contract, but I figured it would offer some laughs down the road,” Danny said.