Prosecutor: Ex-public defender employee indicted

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-- This week, Sedgwick County lifted its mask mandate. So, shops, restaurants, and other businesses may be making the call on masks in their business. Now Governor Laura Kelly does have the upper hand in this decision, but some business owners say they will continue wearing masks and social distancing as much as they can during this time. They say at this point they would rather be safe than sorry.

“We are definitely going to continue making mask and everything,” said Manager of the T-shirt Kitchen Brenden Koontz.