Protect Kansans from future weather emergencies and price surges, Governor Kelly urges federal commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Friday to take all necessary and possible steps to investigate the causes of the system failures during the recent extreme-weather event in Kansas and protect Kansans from natural gas and electricity price surges resulting from increased demand.

Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) Chair Andrew French, Commissioner Dwight D. Keen, and Commissioner Susan K. Duffy also signed the letter urging a federal investigation. Specifically, Governor Kelly and the Kansas Corporation Commission called for the FERC to:

Examine the circumstances that reduced the supply of natural gas and compromised pressures on interstate pipelines; Exercise its authority under Sections 4A and 23 of the Natural Gas Act and take all actions within its power to protect consumers and ensure the integrity of natural gas price indices; Work with NERC to investigate whether additional reliability mechanisms are needed to respond to similar events like this in the future.

Governor Kelly stated her administration and the KCC look forward to working with the FERC in any way they can to ensure similar adverse public health and economic impacts never occur again due to extreme weather conditions.

