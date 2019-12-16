Protesters want city officials to stop allowing ICE deportation flights out of El Paso airport

1  of  133
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Aging Products Inc. Aldersgate United Methodist Church Andover - USD 385 Andover Senior Center Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Asbury Church Attica - USD 511 Augusta - USD 402 Augusta New Generation Learning Center Augusta Senior Center Basic Beginnings Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Butler County Transit Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Wichita Centre - USD 397 Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Cheney - USD 268 Circle - USD 375 Classical School of Wichita Clearwater - USD 264 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Derby - St. Mary Elementary Derby - USD 260 Derby Faith Lutheran Preschool Derby Jack and Jill Preschool Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 El Dorado - USD 490 Eldorado Senior Center Ell-Saline - USD 307 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Flinthills - USD 492 Friendship Meals - Anthony Friendship Meals - Hutchinson Goddard - USD 265 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haysville - USD 261 Haysville Krayola Korner Haysville Peachwood Early Learning Center Haysville River Church Academy Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hillsboro Senior Center Holy Cross Lutheran - Wichita Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Kansas Department Revenue-Taxation Office - Wichita Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Little River - USD 444 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Maize - USD 266 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Moundridge - USD 423 Mulvane - USD 263 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Peabody Senior Center Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Renwick - USD 267 Rose Hill Public Schools - USD 394 Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Zoo Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 St. Ceceilia - Haysville St. Peter Catholic School Schulte Sterling - USD 376 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Valley Center - USD 262 Valley Center Public Library Wichita - Life Prep Academy Wichita - The Independent School Wichita - Trinity Academy Wichita - USD 259 Wichita Accent Studio Music Academy Wichita Adult Day Services Wichita Adventist Christian Acad. Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Broadway Singers Wichita Cairn Health Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Catholic Diocese of Wichita Wichita Catholic Schools Wichita Central Community Preschool Wichita Collegiate Wichita Discovery Place Wichita Discovery Place Preschool Wichita East Heights UMC Preschool Wichita Erin is Hope Foundation Wichita First United Methodist Church Wichita Head Start & Early Head Start Wichita Honey Tree Branches and Academy Wichita Independent Living Resource Center Wichita Joyful Noise Academy Wichita Kansas Children's Service League Wichita Kansas Humane Society Wichita Kidslink Christian Preschool Wichita Meals and Wheels Wichita Medical Loan Closet Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita NexStep Adult Education Wichita Orion Parklane Wichita People First Services Wichita Primrose School East and West Wichita Red Barn Child Care Wichita Rolph Literary Academy/Fundmental Learning Center Wichita The Looking Glass Wichita West Heights Preschool Wichita Westwood Preschool Wichita Young World Dance Studio

Protesters want city officials to stop allowing ICE deportation flights out of El Paso airport

News

El Paso characterized as springboard for sending asylum seekers to Northen Triangle countries that are not their own

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Immigration activists want the City of El Paso to stop the federal government from using its airport to fly migrants back to Central America.

The activists plan three days of public protests at the airport beginning Tuesday morning.

“Concerned El Pasoans will gather inside the City’s international airport to protest deportation flights that remove hundreds of shackled people weekly to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Very few have criminal records besides immigration violations. Many have no records whatsoever. Many were seeking asylum,” according to protest organizer Debbie Nathan.

The protesters are demanding that the city ban the flights out of the municipally-owned airport in the same manner that other public entities have done recently. In April, King County, Washington, issued an executive order expressing intent to ban deportation flights from King County International Airport

Nathan said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is subcontracting the flights in El Paso to charter airlines that are managed by a company that has done work for other federal agencies, like the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and coordinates deportation flights out of several airports.

Raul Munoz works on a platform inside the El Paso International Airport terminal Wednesday, May 26, 2004, in El Paso, Texas. He was plastering a column in what will be the waiting area of the consolidated security checkpoint. (AP Photo/El Paso Times, Victor Calzada)

The protest is being organized by a group of El Paso-area citizens concerned about the federal government’s alleged lack of due process for asylum seekers and other migrants. Border Report reached out to the City of El Paso for comment regarding the flights and the planned protests but did not immediately receive a response.

According to Nathan, El Paso is a major point of expulsion — with about 20,000 migrants a year being deported here each year from 2010 to 2019. Most migrants are sent to the Northen Triangle of Central America — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — countries with very high crime rates where activists say they face the risk of assault and death.

The activists are also concerned about recent federal government policy changes, like the “Third Country” initiative that has resulted in migrants being flown out of El Paso to countries from where they’re not — Hondurans sent to Guatemala, for example. The group recently met in a Central El Paso restaurant where participants expressed concern about family units being included in the flights from El Paso to Central America, which reportedly began in November.

Nathan said the protesters will “pioneer free political speech” at El Paso International Airport and offer a Posada theme — about a refugee family fleeing the threatened murder of their child — in conjunction with the holiday season.

The protests are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17-18; and 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 19 near the airport’s Christmas tree.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories