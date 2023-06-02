WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Just in time for the Wichita’s Riverfest, the Q-Line service will be expanding.

The City says the Q-Line will operate on the summertime extension and run during every minute of Riverfest. It will include higher frequency during the middle of the day.

It will deviate from its usual route along Douglas Avenue, north to 1st and 2nd Street between Market Street and McLean Boulevard. It will not operate on Sundays.

Courtesy Wichita Transit

Service will begin at 6:15 a.m. and operate until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

For real-time information on the Q-Line or any Wichita Transit bus line, download the myStop Mobile for iPhone or Android.

For the full schedule or more information, visit the Wichita Transit Q–Line page.