‘Rabies Advisory’: bat with rabies found in Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In an advisory to Riverside residents obtained by KSN News, the City of Wichita warns of rabies’ presence in the area.

The advisory says Animal Services reported a bat tested positive for rabies near the 100 block of North Perry Street.

This Rabies Advisory obtained by KSN News was distributed to residents in the Riverside neighborhood in the area near the 1100 block of North Perry on Sept. 16.

This same block was the site of a rabies case KSN first reported on April 18, 2017. That time, Animal Services found a rabid skunk after it fought with a dog. The dog survived.

Rabies is a virus spread via saliva from an infected animal, typically from a bite, but infection through an open cut is also possible. Humans can be infected. Common carriers include: bats, raccoons, skunks, groundhogs, foxes, cats and dogs.

The disease is preventable in pets and people with proper precautions. The City offered its Animal Services’ recommendations:

Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies. Keep dogs on a leash when outside a fenced yard and never allow them to run at-large. Keep cats indoors. “Animal-proof” your home and yard. Enjoy wildlife from a distance. Don’t try to feed, touch or rescue wild animals. Immediately report any animal showing signs of unusual behavior to Animal Services: (316) 350-3360. Clean area around wounds if you or a loved-one is bitten or scratched by an animal. Wash with soap and water, seek medical care and report the incident to Animal Services.

The City listed the following signs as unusual and reason to report an animal to Animal Services:

Loss of coordination, paralysis or difficulty moving.

Wild animals might act tame or friendly

Sickly appearance

Increased saliva or drooling

Aggressiveness

In humans, rabies is treatable until symptoms begin to set-in. If you are bitten by an animal that could be rabid, seek medical attention quickly.