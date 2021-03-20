Racial justice panel’s bills stalling in Kansas Legislature

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — David McCormack returned from his COVID-19-caused hiatus just in time to rescue No. 3 seed Kansas.

One day after rejoining the Jayhawks in Indianapolis, the bruising big man piled up 22 points and nine rebounds, helping slow-starting Kansas rally from a 10-point second-half deficit and beat No. 14 seed Eastern Washington 93-84 on Saturday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.