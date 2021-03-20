Racial justice panel’s bills stalling in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature has so far not acted on proposals from a racial justice and equity commission established last year by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.  The Commission on Racial Justice and Equity has released more than 30 recommendations to state legislators regarding policing practices, including proposals to ban no-knock warrants in drug cases and against hiring officers who have previously been fired for racially biased policing. Lawmakers say they’ve prioritized other issues this session. Commission co-chairwoman Shannon Portillo said the group’s work is really for the “long haul” and the commission looks forward to continuing to work with lawmakers in future sessions.

