Racial Profiling Advisory Board reacts to WPD addressing community’s demands for policy changes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita police chief is responding to community demands to improve his department.

“We’re looking forward to working with the community members and different organizations to be the best we can as a police department,” said Chief Ramsay.

Racial Profiling Advisory Board Member Juanita Ridge listens closely to Chief Ramsay during an online forum.

“Well I would like to know the ones they are not planning on addressing and why,” said Ridge.

WPD and the city agreed to implement some of the 16 community demands such as duty to intervene, de-escalation. and banning choke, knee, and strangle holds

But police do not agree with the recommendation to give the citizens review board subpoena power.

“They get to see, they get to poke prod, pull back ask questions and get to see everything associated with complaints and I think it’s working,” said Chief Ramsay.

“At least do a pilot project and give it a chance to work,” said Ridge.” Then if it doesn’t work, then you say hey that didn’t work or we need to find a way to correct it.”

Ridge also says another concern she would like added is mandated drug testing each time an officer deploys their taser.

“The police should want to know why that officer did what he did and if he had an substances,” said Ridge.

Ridge believes the Chief’s response is a step forward and appreciates him taking the initiative to addreess concerns but feels more can be done.

“And how can we find some ground there to work on,” said Ridge.

The board says it is planning to meet with Chief Ramsay again next week to work on effective ways to implement more of the racial justice reforms prioritized during its town hall last week.