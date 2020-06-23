Racial Profiling Advisory Board sends recommendations to Wichita police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The biggest concerns from community members have been made into a list by the Racial Profiling Advisory Board of Wichita and will be presented to the chief of police and other local leaders on Tuesday (June 23).

After years of working on these types of changes within law enforcement agencies, the group said it’s seeing more participation now than ever after more than 75 people attended the public meeting last week.

“I actually see more people and that’s been encouraging,” said Juanita Ridge, member of the advisory board. “People that I haven’t seen in all the years I’ve been doing this. People from all backgrounds coming together.”

The advisory council has come up with a final list of reforms to present to local officials. The list was made up of suggestions from groups like the NAACP and ACLU.

Below is the final copy of the reforms discussed at the meeting and the scores received from community members:

Those who attended the public meeting helped brainstorm ideas and were asked to rank the listed reforms on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the most important.

Group leaders said some of the top concerns from the community include the use of no-knock warrants, termination for officers who file false reports or evidence and mandated drug testing each time an officer deploys their taser.

“It’s frightening, it’s not comforting,” said Ridge. “It’s frightening to know these issues continue to plague our society.”

These ideas will soon be in the hands of city and county officials and the group said it’s time that are officers are held accountable for their actions.

“It’s important that we address officers when they have complaints filed on them and we don’t just slide that under and look away from it,” said Ridge. “We do hold officers to a higher standard because we pay them through taxpayers funds. So if we are going to be paying our officers, we need to make sure they are enduring the same type of consequences the public endures when they violate the law.”

The chairman of the advisory board will meet with Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay by the end of this week according to members.

The City of Wichita tells KSN it is open to any suggestions and opinions.

