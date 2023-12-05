WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With many Wichita police officers getting a $5,000 bonus, and raises as well, some say more than money is needed to fix issues in the Wichita Police Department.

“Well, I hesitate to paint the entire force with a broad brush,” said Faith Martin, Racial Profiling Board vice chair. “But I would say, in general, I would give them a passing grade. I would give them a C. There’s a lot of room for improvement.”

Martin remains hopeful WPD raises, and a bonus will help with retention and recruiting. She is also hopeful more change will be on the way after the city council on Tuesday took the action. The council talked about the improvement study from Jensen Hughes.

Several on the council have pointed to WPD needing at least 100 more officers before taking action.

Council members said Tuesday’s latest council meeting is not the end of the discussion about recruiting and then retaining officers. More work will be done on implementing the suggestions from the Jensen Hughes WPD professional assessment.

“We knew that something needed to change. I have always been one to say culture has been a big part of that,” said Council member Brandon Johnson. “Pay is nice, but if the culture doesn’t change, then people (officers) will just continue to filter out.”

Johnson says transparency remains key to public trust in the department as well as officer trust inside the WPD.

Some members of the Citizen Review Board maintain police pay raises and a bonus are a step in the right direction, but money will not fix issues identified in the Jensen Hughes study.

“Well, I’m always hopeful. We’ve worked for 20 years, actually, with Racial Profiling Board and Citizens Review Board to try to develop a strong relationship with the police department. And those officers that are doing great work,” said Walt Chappell, Citizens Review Board. “But we’re trying our best to make sure the citizens are heard. Right now, we don’t have any people that file a complaint able to speak to the Citizen’s Review Board. We only hear from the police. I’ve asked repeatedly to make sure they’re invited, and they aren’t.”

Chappell says he’s disappointed the city council voted for the bonus pay without demanding more actions that lead to accountability.

WPD Chief Joe Sullivan on Tuesday said the bonus and raises needed to happen. Sullivan said WPD is in a highly competitive race to find and then keep officers.

“It’s critical that we value retention as much as recruitment,” said Chief Sullivan on the bonus pay.

Martin says work to get better is just ramping up. She wants to keep talking publicly about the Jensen Hughes study and make sure WPD response times get better. She also says more community police officers are a big need.

“So the Racial Profiling Board will be front and center making sure they are held accountable to what they said. Because the community has been clamoring for these recommendations for a long time,” said Martin. “And so we look forward to being able to negotiate on behalf of the community the FOP contract to make sure the recommendations are implemented.”