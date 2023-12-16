WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the few remaining Radio Shack stores is shutting its doors on Saturday.

The Derby Radio Shack has been open since 1991, and the co-owners are ready to retire.

“It’s obviously a little bit sad,” Mark Brecheisen, the co-owner of the Radio Shack, said. “Both my kids have worked here over time and they were out here this morning all these people you see right here I’ve known them for years they’re all good friends.”

Brecheisen said he doesn’t plan to jump into retirement just yet. They have plans to do some electronic shows soon.