HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation will be closing a railroad crossing in Hays next week for reconstruction.

The Union Pacific Railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 183, just north of the East 8th Street and Vine Street intersection, will be closed Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, Mar. 1.

During the work, the railroad crossing will be closed in both directions. However, local traffic will be able to access the road up to the closure point.

Anyone who needs to pass through the crossing will be detoured on I-70 and the U.S. 183 bypass.