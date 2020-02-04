Raising awareness for the rise in farmer suicides

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) -Any farmer will tell you, the job comes with a lot of unknowns.

“The financial stress, whether your crops are going to make a profit or not, whether you’re going to have a crop some years and then the market stress of not knowing what the price is going to be,” said farmer Mark Busch.

Mark Busch said it can be overwhelming. Experts said those in the ag industry need to know that they can reach out for help.

“We promote awareness of the warning signs so that we can help get people to the services that they need, so they don’t take that last step to deal with their problem,” said Compass Behavioral Health Executive Director Lisa Southern.

Compass officials said it’s difficult to identify all suicides among farmers because they are typically ruled as a farm-related accident and while they have confirmed some, many go unnoticed, which has officials trying to raise awareness.

Southern said they will be holding health and first aid classes in southwestern Kansas to educate the public and farmers who want to understand the signs.

Busch’s wife said she hopes spouses can help each other during the tough times.

“Don’t ever be afraid to reach out and ask for help becasue it is there and we dont want to lose anyone a farm wife, a farm husband to suicide,” said Heather Busch.

For upcoming classes, call Compass at (620) 276-7689.

