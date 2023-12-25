KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice broke the franchise record for rookie receptions in a season on Christmas.

In the second quarter inside Arrowhead Stadium versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Rice caught a nine-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to give him 71 receptions on the season.

Before the game, he sat two catches behind Dwayne Bowe’s previous rookie record of 70 receptions. Tyreek Hill is third when he caught 61 balls in 2016 as a rook.

Rice broke the franchise rookie touchdown record last week when he caught his seventh of the season.

The SMU product still can break Bowe’s rookie record for yards (995) and targets (116) with two games left in the regular season and a playoff run to go.