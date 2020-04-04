1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Real estate agents adapting to new practices due to coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Coronavirus pandemic is forcing real estate agents to drastically change the way they do business.

In the last few weeks, real estate agents like Bryce Jones are increasing safety protocols for both buyers and sellers. He said sellers are asked to thoroughly disinfect their homes in preparation for showings and they are screening buyers ahead of time.

“We ask that anytime a buyer is going to be scheduling a showing we ask them not to schedule that showing if they are showing any signs of or have symptoms of the flu or what might be considered the coronavirus,” said Bryce Jones, Associate Broker and Sales Associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services PenFed Realty.

Even still, he said these days they are enhancing and encouraging virtual tours to help reduce the chances of exposure. Last week he said he conducted several showings via FaceTime for an out of state buyer who could not travel to Wichita because of travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

“At the end of the day, we sort of recapped what they had seen they did select a home and we wrote a contract that day for that house so that was accepted,” said Jones.

With interest rates staying relatively low, Jones said it’s keeping buyers interested. Overall, he said he hasn’t seen a big impact on the Wichita housing market so far.

“I do know we are watching that very carefully with recent furloughs and layoffs we’re concerned about how that might impact our market,” said Jones.

Jones said when it comes to closings, those have to be done in person as buyers and sellers are required to hand sign some of those documents. Even then, he said they make sure to practice social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories