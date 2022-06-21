WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A real estate group based in Kansas City, EPC Real Estate Group, announced on Tuesday plans to develop the land adjacent to Riverfront Stadium, along the west bank of the Arkansas River.

EPC Real Estate Group says the area around the stadium will be called “Wichita’s Ballpark District” and will transform the section of S. McLean Blvd. between Maple St. and Texas St. to become a “communal gathering place” for guests.

The buildings will be a full-service hotel, office building, retail, and restaurant space. According to a news release, the first step in the overall redevelopment project will also include significant improvements to the west bank of the Arkansas River.

The hotel, named “Unscripted Wichita,” will have 155 rooms and multiple food and beverage options. They intend to open an “expansive” indoor-outdoor rooftop bar and lounge with views of the Wichita skyline and Riverfront Stadium.

Unscripted Hotels is managed by Dream Hotel Group. They manage properties in multiple cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville. The “Unscripted Hotels” began with a property in Durham, North Carolina, in 2017.

There are also plans to incorporate a 283-stall parking garage. The Ballpark District will reportedly feature electric car charging stations.

“This addition to our riverfront adds a much-needed amenity that furthers vitality to the popular Delano neighborhood while advancing our overall downtown redevelopment efforts,” Mayor Whipple said in a news release. “Wichita presents the perfect opportunity for growth, and we’re thrilled to see continued investment in our city.”

The hotel is expected to open in 2024. For more information, you can visit the Ballpark District website by clicking here.