Recognizing public workers during #NationalPublicWorksWeek

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Stronger Together,’ this year National Public Works Week challenges us to think about the behind-the-scenes players and recognize their hard work.

After 25 years of working in the electrical field some may think one would get tired of their job, but not John Ramey. He says there is something new to be thankful for every day.



“I got in the trade in 1995, shortly after military service,” said Ramey.



John Ramey started his electrical career after joining the military at 18.



“It’s satisfying work,” added Ramey.



He says when he returned from service, there weren’t many jobs that caught his attention in his hometown. He met up with one of his friends who he said changed his life for the better.



“I was lucky enough to be hanging out with a friend who was an electrician in the IBEW. And he got me a lead on this, and I found it as a very satisfying career provide for my family, it’s a good life,” said Ramey.



Ramey is now an electrical foreman. He works with Decker Electric and is one of the many people working on Wichita’s new water treatment facility, providing needed infrastructure for the community.



“It’s satisfying work. Sometimes that’s a little bit abstract, I mean I always try to take good care of our customers,” added Ramey



Ramey says during his time in the electrical field his shared several special moments with customers and colleagues but says what motivates him the most each day is his family. Knowing he can provide for them is what brings him the most joy.



“You can go out work in the construction industry, whether it be an electrician, pipe fitter, a plumber and make a good living and take care of your family,” said Ramey.



Which is why he says he would encourage anyone to explore a career that provides services for the public.



“We’re the people that build America built America continue to build America.”

Ramey says he hopes to stay in this field for at least a couple more years before he retires.

National Public Works Week wraps up Saturday, May 22.

