WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge toppled their old attendance record by more than nearly two thousand fans. A record 10,442 fans were on the park as an electric crowd tried to help push the team into the playoffs.

Wichita starting pitcher Pierson Ohl would get the ball in potential game one of the playoffs, which would be a home game. He said the record crowd gives the team the energy they need to win.

“That’s why you play the game, playing in this big of a crowd, that’s everyone’s dream and that’s why we’re all here doing what we do,” said Ohl.

The goal of breaking the attendance record: to make baseball matter in Wichita.

“This was going to be a focal point of Wichita, this is Wichita’s front porch, baseball was going to be a product of what that is, baseball attendance is continually climbing,” said Wichita Wind Surge General Manager Bob Moullette.

Wind Surge fan Ryan Flores has been to every home opener since the new park opened in 2021. He was happy to help motivate the team.

“To have 10 thousand people here in one stadium for double a baseball, that’s crazy, that’s insane, to be able to be a part of that, it means a lot to me,” said Flores.

Wind Surge players said they feel the fan’s energy even off the field.

“Actually crazy when people recognize you, or you see Wind Surge gear all over the place, it kind of makes you feel like everyone is involved, it’s just, it’s been a great feeling,” said Wind Surge Pitcher Pierson Ohl.

The team was just one game back of the Springfield Cardinals entering Saturday.

The Wind Surge blew a three-run lead in the top of the ninth inning as they lost to Midland 8 to 7. The one saving grace for the team is that Springfield also lost. This means the playoff situation comes down to the final home game tomorrow. A Springfield loss and a Wichita win on Sunday would push them into the playoffs.