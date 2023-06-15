WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The market for recycled materials is declining. PRo Kansas Recycling is feeling the financial strain.

“I’m estimating that this fiscal year, we’ll be $30,000 in the red,” says Mike Hastings, President of PRo Kansas Recycling.

He says there is a 90% decline in the prices of many recycled materials. Other materials are not selling at all.

“We sold cardboard for $150 a ton, and it bottomed down at $15 a ton. If you were buying, that would be a bargain. If you were selling, you’d be going out of business,” explains Hastings.

The non-profit is currently dipping into its emergency funding to keep things running smoothly.

“It’s temporary, but we don’t know how temporary that is,” says Hastings, “If we go a long time with prices down like this, at some point, we would have to close our doors or find some other type of regular financing.”

The center is now fundraising to raise 15,000 of the expected 30,000 needed this year. Hastings says this is the third market decline since 2008 and the second time PRo Kansas Recycling has had to fundraise.

“We don’t want to have to run a fundraiser every year. We want to be able to set aside money during the good times and get through the bad times,” explains Hastings.

Hastings says people can also support by dropping off their recyclables. The current highest-paying good is milk jugs. Other valuable materials include certain plastics.

“Even if we’re selling it for a low price, the more material we can collect, the better off and more financially stable we will be,” Hastings says.

“We like the [plastic] bags to be clean, dry, and stretchy,” says PRo Kansas Recycling volunteer Cheryl Smith.

The volunteers value providing free services to the community and guarantee that the goods won’t go to waste.

“It really does get recycled. Some trash companies, their recycling isn’t as reliable as what we can do here. We’re not here to make money. We’re here to recycle and to help the earth,” explains Smith.

To view all materials that can be donated at PRo Kansas Recycling, click here.