WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2022 Red Nose Day campaign kicks off on Monday, April 18.

This campaign is an annual fundraising event that aims to help end the cycle of child poverty and ensure a healthy future for children worldwide.

Since Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015, the campaign has raised $275 million, positively impacting 30 million children.

Funds raised by the campaign support critical programs that help keep children safe, healthy, educated, and empowered in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and around the world. This includes ensuring children being affected by the war in Ukraine get the care that they need. Red Nose Day partners with organizations on the frontlines that help deploy vital humanitarian aid, including temporary housing, food, essential supplies, translation services, and security for those impacted.

Courtesy: NBC

Red Nose Day supports the following programs and organizations: Children’s Health Fund, Feeding America, Save the Children, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Covenant House, City Year, Laureus Sport for Good, International Rescue Committee, Unidos US and more.

How can I contribute?

For anyone who wishes to donate to the campaign, nearly 9,000 Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide are selling the signature Red Nose for just $1. You can also donate through RedNoseDay.org. All of the proceeds will benefit the campaign.

In addition, anyone who would like to organize an in-person or virtual fundraising event with friends, co-workers, or community members is free to do so.

Spread awareness on social media by tagging the official Red Nose Day account @RedNoseDayUSA and using the hashtags #RedNoseDay and #NoseOn.

Red Nose Day runs through May 26.