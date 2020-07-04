Red, White, and You event finishes strong on last day of blood drive

News

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many came out to answer the call for blood donations through the American Red Cross event, the Red, White, and You blood drive.

The yearly event partners KSN with the American Red Cross calling for all those that are healthy and feeling well to donate whole blood. This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, donated blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

The drive was held over three days, the last day to participate Saturday, July 4 from 8 am to 2 pm. Donations were accepted at both the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center and the Wichita Blood Donation Center.

Aside from giving back to the Wichita community donors also received a t-shirt and a free admission to the Sedgwick County Zoo.

