ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Janson Reeder hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, and No. 8 seed University of Kansas (KU) knocked off top-seeded Texas 6-3 on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament.

KU (25-30) advances to the winner’s bracket to play No. 4 seed TCU on Thursday, while Texas (38-19) faces elimination against No. 5 Kansas State University. The Longhorns received the No. 1 seed after sharing the regular-season title with West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Chase Jans got his 50th RBI of the season in the third inning to open the scoring, and Kodey Shojinaga, the Big 12 freshman of the year, gave Kansas a 2-0 lead with an RBI single to left field. Shojinaga finished 3 for 4.

Starter Collin Baumgartner (6-1), who also beat Texas earlier this season, helped KU win its first game in the conference tournament since 2019. He only allowed one earned run across six innings, with five strikeouts. Thaniel Trumper picked up his second save of the season.

Jack O’Dowd went 4 for 4 with two solo homers, but he was the only Longhorn with multiple hits.

For more information on the game, visit KU Athletics’ website.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.