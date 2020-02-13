Registered sex offender gets 50 years on child pornography charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – A registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to committing child sexual exploitation crimes while still on supervised release in a previous case was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Daniel Eric Merida, 36, El Dorado, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography, one count of transporting child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography, and one count of sending obscene material to a minor.

In his plea, Merida admitted using the internet to contact a minor beginning in 2012 when she was 12-years old. He used the internet to sexually exploit the victim, sending her obscene material as well as child pornography.

During a search in March 2018, he was found in possession of additional child pornography. After his arrest in November 2018, a second search revealed the defendant had used online storage to transport more child pornography, and he was in possession of more child pornography on his phone.

McAllister commended Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Elizabeth Township Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.