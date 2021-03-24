Remarkable Women of Kansas: Carol Brewer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Carol Brewer comes by her spirit of service naturally.

Brewer is the daughter of the late Carl Brewer, former Wichita mayor.

She says growing up, her father didn’t spank or chastise her and her siblings when they got in trouble. Instead, he let them work off demerits by serving the community.

“It became a part of life after awhile, you give back to your community,” Brewer beams.

Brewer’s grandmother is the namesake of her social service agency located in northeast Wichita. “Dorothy’s Lane” serves the family unit as a whole by solving issues from food insecurity to abuse identification and everything inbetween.

“So say for instance, somebody comes in and they might need food. Yes, we can help you immediately, but we also dig a little further to find out, why do you need food? What’s going on in your life that you are unable to have the food you need right now?” Brewer explains.

That can mean updating resumes, helping someone to find a better-paying job, providing resources, or hygiene products. Whatever the need, Wichitans know they can reach out to Brewer for assistance.

Her phone was dinging repeatedly during her interview with KSN.

“Good morning, I don’t have insurance, I need to have a breast exam and a pap smear, do you know of any places I can go with no insurance?” a text message reads.

Brewer’s nephew, Evan, was murdered in September 2017. If she runs for office again, she says advocating against child abuse and harsher penalties for abusers tops her list.

Brewer has a unique knack for connecting those in need with what they need. In February, a pair of extreme couponers donated 180 boxes of Cheerios to Dorothy’s Lane for Brewer to hand out as part of food distribution for families in need.

“Everybody will struggle at some point,” Brewer said.

Brewer was nominated for our Remarkable Women of Kansas contest. Her nominator said the following:

Carol has ran for public office in order to truly make a difference for many and although she didn’t win she continues to push and opened up Dorothy’s Lane located at the Urban League of Kansas where she keeps herself on call 24/7 for families in need and when or if police have a family in need. Her social service business is 100% funded by her because she saw a need in the area and wants to make a difference. While doing all of this Carol has been a huge advocate for children since the murder of her nephew and has several foster children along with currently being in the middle of adopting a sibling set. I think she is definitely worthy of this award!

Watch Brewer’s story on Kansas Today on Tuesday, March 30.