‘Going a step above,’ Kansas Girl Scout leader’s dedication leads to Remarkable Women nomination

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Girl Scout patches, cookies, and experiences are something Tanya Honton-Leddy is all too familiar with.

Forty-four years is how long she has been involved in Girl Scouts. She was a scout herself and an adult volunteer. It is her comfort zone, and she also provides that to the countless young ladies she’s mentored over the years.

Tanya Honton-Leddy

“She’s shown us what it’s been like to be dedicated to something. She’s always there for us,” said Niya Burks, Girl Scout.

“It just shows that you can do anything, and I’m impressed at how she can balance her life and her mental health,” said Katrina Leddy, daughter and Girl Scout.

It is why those who know her call her remarkable.

“The word remarkable means to me that you’re going a step above. It’s not just plain, it’s just not ordinary, but you’re making that step above,” said Teresa Burks, a friend who nominated Tanya.

From her work the Girl and Boy Scouts, 4H and countless other community activities, she does it all.

“Even if she’s holding on just by a little string, you wouldn’t even know it because she’s been through a lot of tough experiences, and she never let the girls down. She always made sure the girls were taken care of,” Burks added.

It is a connection that shows in photos of Leddy with her troop over the years. Her Girl Scouts say she is an inspiration.





Humbly, Leddy says it’s just another day for her, another chance to do what she loves.

“I don’t consider myself as remarkable because I just go what I do. It’s beautiful to be recognized for that, but I find myself to be just ordinary,” said Tanya, nominated for Remarkable Women of Kansas. “Volunteering has been such a big part of my life and Girl Scouting has been such a part of my life, just getting involved with activities with my children and with the community.”

Far from ordinary, those learning from Tanya will be able to carry on what she has taught them for the rest of their lives.

“Seeing Mrs. Leddy apply and lead us when we were younger girls to what we are now. Now, we lead ourselves,” said Burks.