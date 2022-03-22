GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – One woman from Great Bend is making a difference in her community by putting others before herself and inspiring the next generation one person at a time.

Jill Lane is described by her energy, passion for teaching for more than 20 years, and love for the Lord. It defines her as a Remarkable Woman.

“She’s always had this, this huge heart. She is just very giving,” said John Lane, Jill’s husband. “She was a special ed teacher, regular ed teacher, and now she’s a youth group minister, but she’s always had this heart to help maybe the underserved or the disadvantaged.”

While almost finishing her degree to become a nurse, Jill got a job as a para-educator.

“I always fell in love with the kids,” said Jill.

That job and her special needs nephew changed her trajectory to teach special education.

“I have a nephew who is special needs and high needs, like my own son, and he was born at the time, and so that’s kind of where I fell in love with not only being in the special ed room but understanding that how hard it was for the kids and their parents to go through the school system in that situation,” Jill said. “That moved my heart for special ed.”

Jill testified in court in child abuse cases.

“I’ve been to court. I’ve testified in abuse cases. You know I’m a teacher, but I was there because I was the one that stood up and said, we’ve got to save this child, and it’s difficult because our system is broken,” she said.

During Jill’s career, she had to step back a few times from teaching.

“Our son Trenton was born with lissencephaly, which is a brain disorder meaning his brain is smooth, so he’s extremely physically and mentally disabled,” said John Lane. “He can’t talk and can’t walk, he requires 24-hour care, he has a seizure disorder.”

Trenton, 19, wasn’t expected to live past three years old.

“A lot of kids that have his condition don’t live past two or three, but I attribute Trenton’s length of life to Jill’s steadfastness and not just not going with the status quo, not listening to a doctor, doing your own research,” John said. “He didn’t handle the formula that he was given, so she did research, and now, she’s basically created his own diet with ground-up foods and oils in it, and I really, I think it sustained him and allowed him to live to 19.”

Jill said it hasn’t been easy.

“I’ve always had my lows, and I just did a story in church about how at one point in my life I gave up on God, you know, at one point in life, I said there isn’t one because how could a loving God do this to a child,” she said. “To see the seizures get so bad that you end up in the emergency room because you know he can’t breathe, to see the pneumonia get so bad that you’re hoping to make it to the hospital before he stops breathing, just days and days in the hospital trying to control a brain that doesn’t want to be controlled, yeah, there was some dark times.”

She said it was those dark times that taught her to be the light.

“If you look, there are always angels in a nurse, in a doctor, you know, they’re all around us all the time and, you know, if you just look for that bright spot, it’ll be there, and that’s how I stay positive,” she said. “I hope that I can be an angel to someone who needs it.”

Jill has since found a way to keep teaching, but now, it’s through her church.

Her students said she’s changed the youth program for the better.

“She inspired me to like to be a good person,” said Delaina Strickland, youth group student.

“You can just really tell how much she cares about us,” said student Darcy Feist.

“We’ve had some pretty deep talks about stuff and like she can really connect with us,” said student Brody Feist.

If you ask her why she does it, she says it’s to help the next generation.

“Every child wants to be loved, and it is just that simple, and when you have love in your heart, for anybody else, it doesn’t matter who they are or what situation they’re in, they respond to that, and I think that’s why I love teaching so much,” she said.

Her husband said you can find Jill taking care of wounded animals.

“It’s as simple as volunteering for a youth group or, you know, rescuing a cat off the street,” said John.

Jill has rescued animals like cats, baby bats, squirrels, and any other animal.

“We had a bad storm, and a mother bat got knocked down in our yard, and I thought she was dead, and I picked her up, and I was drying her up,” she said. “I cry whenever animals die.”

It’s that passion for everything she does that her husband said people should learn from.

“If people would just love their neighbor and be concerned about their neighbor is, that’s what Jill does, and I think a lot of people can look up to that and use that as an example,” he said. “We’d have a much better world.”

As for where Jill will go from here, she said her heart is pulling her to be a CASA volunteer to help kids in tough situations.